Facial recognition-based attendance in Sectt from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will introduce a facial recognition-based attendance system at the State Secretariat starting December 12. A total of 60 devices will be installed on each floor near every lift and at the entrance of each department housed in the building.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued official orders mandating the new system’s implementation. According to the directive, the system will apply to all officers and staff working across various departments within the Secretariat. The policy also covers outsourced employees and all personnel receiving salaries from the Secretariat's administrative head.

The staff of all departments are asked to use the devices installed at the Secretariat’s entry points to log their attendance when entering in the morning and when leaving. In case of any issues with regard to the recording of attendance, the officers and staff have to contact the staff on duty at the entry points or message or WhatsApp the numbers for resolving the same instantly.