Live
- Heavy rains expected in AP due to strengthening low Pressure Area
- Officials told to work in coordination for smooth conduct of Group-2 exams
- Alliance, YSRCP corporators argue over expensive projects
- New CMR mall opens in Kurnool
- Former Speaker Tammineni’s clout on the wane
- Attack on media: Take action against Mohan Babu, demand journalists
- More sports equipment promised at Central Park
- Mohan Babu’s attack on journalists inhumane act
- West Quay-6 of VPA to get revamped
- Rajaiah demands govt to introduce SC categorisation Bill in Assembly
Just In
Facial recognition-based attendance in Sectt from today
The Telangana government will introduce a facial recognition-based attendance system at the State Secretariat starting December 12.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government will introduce a facial recognition-based attendance system at the State Secretariat starting December 12. A total of 60 devices will be installed on each floor near every lift and at the entrance of each department housed in the building.
Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued official orders mandating the new system’s implementation. According to the directive, the system will apply to all officers and staff working across various departments within the Secretariat. The policy also covers outsourced employees and all personnel receiving salaries from the Secretariat's administrative head.
The staff of all departments are asked to use the devices installed at the Secretariat’s entry points to log their attendance when entering in the morning and when leaving. In case of any issues with regard to the recording of attendance, the officers and staff have to contact the staff on duty at the entry points or message or WhatsApp the numbers for resolving the same instantly.