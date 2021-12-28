24.8-km 3rd railway line completed in Nellore

Nellore: The 24.8 kms stretch third railway line works between Talamanchi and Sri Venkateswarapalem are completed on Vijayawada and Gudur section of the Grand Trunk route which plays a crucial role in connecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the country with Southern states. It may be recalled that the third line works along with electrification have been taken up to decongest on the Vijayawada and Gudur section.

The Vijayawada and Gudur section on SCR is very congested due to the steady increase in the movement of both passenger and freight train movements. The Vijayawada–Gudur third line project was sanctioned in 2015-16 for 288 kms at an approximate cost of Rs 3,246 crore and the works are being executed by RVNL in three packages between Gudur and Bitragunta for 75 kms, Bitragunta and Karavadi for 89 kms and between Karavadi and Krishna Canal (Vijayawada) for 124 kms.

Works have been taken up simultaneously in all the three packages. In the second package, the works between Ulavapadu and Kavali for 30 kms has already been completed in March 2021. Now, the section between Talamanchi and Bitragunta – Sri Venkateswarapalem for 24.8 kms has been completed. A total of 54.8 kms of this crucial project has been completed. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway has complimented the entire team of both Vijayawada division and RVNL officials, who have completed the tripling and electrification works.