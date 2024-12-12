Live
- Defeat in Tirhut bypolls doesn't signify discontent among teachers: Bihar Education Minister
- Over 1 lakh micro food processing enterprises get assistance under PMFME scheme: Minister
- Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins added to BBL 14 supplementary lists
- Flood risk in low-lying areas of Chennai as Chembarambakkam Lake’s water level rises
- Pushpa 2 Theatre Canteen Owner Bites Customer’s Ear in Gwalior
- RG Kar tragedy: Statement of forensic doctor who took pictures of victim’s body crucial for CBI
- Include Valmiki community in ST list, MP Ambica pleads
- Nara Lokesh Urges Rapid Investment Approvals to Boost Employment in MSME Sector
- Chandrababu Advocates Strict Measures for Social Welfare and Infrastructure Development in AP
- Show of brotherhood by Vijayan, Stalin at event to honour Dravidian icon
Just In
NIST hosts alumni meet
The NIST (National Institute of Science and Technology) Alumni Association, in collaboration with Bhubaneswar chapter, organised an alumni meet here on December 8.
Bhubaneswar: The NIST (National Institute of Science and Technology) Alumni Association, in collaboration with Bhubaneswar chapter, organised an alumni meet here on December 8. The event brought together over 35 alumni of the institute.
The meeting was graced by Sukant K Mohapatra, President of NIST University, along with Priyadarsan Patra, Vice Chancellor; Bishnukar Nayak, Registrar In-Charge; Preeti Ranjan Sahu, Associate Dean of Student Welfare; and Mitu Baral, PIC of Alumni Relations.
Mohapatra highlighted the vital role of alumni in supporting NIST through initiatives such as research, workshops and placements, emphasising the enduring bond between alumni and their alma mater.
Patra described alumni as the institution’s brand ambassadors.
Nayak encouraged leveraging the vast alumni network of 18,000 members.
The evening featured a soulful performance by Jaswinder Singh (BTech 3rd year) and a book presentation by Niladri Bihari Nayak (2010 batch).
Alumni received mementos in recognition of their contributions.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Preeti Ranjan Sahu, celebrating the alumni’s achievements and fostering future collaborations.