NIST hosts alumni meet

Bhubaneswar: The NIST (National Institute of Science and Technology) Alumni Association, in collaboration with Bhubaneswar chapter, organised an alumni meet here on December 8. The event brought together over 35 alumni of the institute.

The meeting was graced by Sukant K Mohapatra, President of NIST University, along with Priyadarsan Patra, Vice Chancellor; Bishnukar Nayak, Registrar In-Charge; Preeti Ranjan Sahu, Associate Dean of Student Welfare; and Mitu Baral, PIC of Alumni Relations.

Mohapatra highlighted the vital role of alumni in supporting NIST through initiatives such as research, workshops and placements, emphasising the enduring bond between alumni and their alma mater.

Patra described alumni as the institution’s brand ambassadors.

Nayak encouraged leveraging the vast alumni network of 18,000 members.

The evening featured a soulful performance by Jaswinder Singh (BTech 3rd year) and a book presentation by Niladri Bihari Nayak (2010 batch).

Alumni received mementos in recognition of their contributions.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Preeti Ranjan Sahu, celebrating the alumni’s achievements and fostering future collaborations.