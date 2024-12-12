Mohan Babu’s Daughter Manchu Lakshmi's Viral Post Sparks Controversy Amid Family Disputes

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a post that quickly went viral, sparking significant attention online.

Known for occasionally sharing motivational quotes, Lakshmi once again posted an impactful message written by a writer: "What are you afraid of losing, when nothing in the world actually belongs to you.”

This post gained widespread attention, particularly during the ongoing disputes within the Manchu family.

On Wednesday, Lakshmi also shared a video of her daughter smiling, captioning it with the word "Peace." In another post, she mentioned having learned many lessons in 2024, likely referencing the ongoing family issues.

Recently, Manchu Lakshmi appeared in the movie Adiparvam and the web series Yakshini. She has been living in Mumbai for some time now and explained the reason for her move from Hyderabad to Mumbai in an interview.

She shared that while she had the opportunity to play many wonderful roles in the South, there were certain limitations in that industry.

According to her, Mumbai offers more opportunities, and she is open to participating in auditions. Lakshmi also mentioned she is actively seeking Hindi web series and film offers.

While a few netizens are taking a dig at her asking her not to post such comments and escalate the issue further, others have been supporting Mohan Babu's daughter on the same issue.