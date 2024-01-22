  • Menu
25 families joins YSRCP in Penukonda

As many as 25 families from Yarragunta village in Parigi mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district today, 25 families of Yarragunta village

As many as 25 families from Yarragunta village in Parigi mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district today, 25 families of Yarragunta village under the leadership of YSR Congress Party MLA candidate for Penukonda Constituency and YSR Congress Party MLA Mrs.

KV Ushasree Charan joined YSRCP party today. Strengthening Reddy's leadership, the joined the YSR Congress party. All those who joined the party were warmly invited by the minister wearing party scarves.

X