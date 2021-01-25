2,500 faculty members on rolls in multiple JNTU-K colleges

Kakinada: In sheer violation of rules of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), as many as 2,388 faculty members have been working in more than one colleges affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada (JNTU-K).

As per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a thorough cleansing of JNTU-K as well as affiliated colleges with regard to the staff pattern and their commitment towards teaching of engineering subjects in the colleges was carried out. Keeping in view of the instructions of the CM, the authorities of JNTU-K made an inspection and verification of the affiliated colleges with regard to the total number of teachers, duration of teaching hours and their qualifications as per the norms of AICTE.

To the shock and surprise of the inspecting authorities of JNTU-K, it was found that 2,388 faculty members are working in various colleges without adhering to one college. It is against the norms and principles of AICTE and sheer violation of the rules and regulations of any regular engineering college.

A glaring example is that one faculty member is working in Bhimavaram and the same teaching member is shown to be working at another college in Krishna district.

According to the report, Sagi Rama Krishnam Raju (SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram) working in Bhimavaram and Gudlavalleru Engineering College, Gudlavalleru (13782), Krishna district and other colleges in West Godavari district.

Aditya Engineering College, Surampalem faculty members working in ABR College of Engineering and Technology, Chinairlapadu (10066), Prakasam district and Geetham Degree College, (16427), Kakinada Institute of Engineering and Technology II (22332), Pragati Engineering College, Surampalem (16340) in East Godavari district and Vignan's Institute of Engineering for Women, KJPETA, Visakhapatnam(20999) and Ramachandra College of Engineering (16775) in West Godavari district.

All these irregularities pertaining to the working teachers in affiliated colleges have caused a shock to the authorities of JNTU-K and Register Prof Ch Satyanarayana has issued notices to all affiliated colleges where teachers are found to be working in multiple colleges. He said that the stringent action will be taken against those faculty members who have not given suitable, reasonable replies to the notices issued to them.

In all, 242 engineering and pharmacy colleges are affiliated to JNTU-K. Of the total, 28 colleges have been closed down due to zero admission. In the remaining colleges, around 5,100 students are pursuing BTech and MTech courses in various streams.

JNTU-K Register Prof Ch Satyanarayana told 'The Hans India' that they are shocked to find a faculty member's name appearing on the rolls of multiple engineering colleges. He said that JNTU-K has decided to take stern action against the institutions violating the AICTE norms. He said that after receiving replies from the managements of the errant colleges, they will proceed further on the issue. He said that he has issued notices to several affiliated engineering colleges in East Godavari and other districts following irregularities pertaining to enrolment of same faculties in multiple colleges.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his profound dissatisfaction in view of lack of quality in higher education and students are lagging behind for want of qualitative standards in higher education.

While speaking at CHSN 2020 conference at JNTU-K on December 28, he said that the CM wants modern methods of technology to equip the students with higher knowledge in order to match with advanced standards in the institutions.

He said that CM Jagan has exhorted the teaching faculties to improve for helping the students. He wanted quality graduates to emerge through the modern methods of teaching.

Hemachandra Reddy regretted that 90 per cent of the teaching faculty have no inclination to improve with the latest techniques of imparting pedagogical instruction.