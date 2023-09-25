2,500 sanitation workers deployed for keeping Tirumala clean & hygienic

Tirumala: TTD Health Officer Dr Sridevi on Sunday said that over 2,500 sanitation workers have been deployed in Srivari annual Brahmotsavams for keeping Tirumala hill shrine and its premises clean and hygienic.

Addressing media at Rambagicha Media Centre, she said that 243 sanitation workers were pressed into service during normal days and 747 workers were deployed on the Garuda Vahana Seva day.

Nearly 136 tonnes of waste was removed so far. Ride on scrubber machines, 12 jet equipment and one gulfer were used to clean up the mada streets from time to time. She said along mada streets, 278 workers were used and 187 water points set up in addition to the existing 230 points with support of 681 Srivari sevaks for distributing water.

She said drinking water and food packets were tested frequently by experts of Kurnool regional lab and YTD food lab.

Similarly, price lists in food stalls and food items were subjected to frequent inspection with devotees’ feedback.

23K DEVOTEES UTILISED MEDICAL AID

TTD in-charge CMO Dr Narmada said in all 23,230 devotees were given medicines in medical outlets set up all over Tirumala in the last six days during the ongoing annual festival.

Addressing media at RBGH 2 Media Centre on Sunday, she said besides Ashwini Hospital, 8 more centers were set up in addition to existing 6 dispensary and 6 primary health centres in Tirumala for Brahmotsavams.

Medical fraternity consisting of 40 doctors, 35 para medics and 13 ambulances drawn from SVIMS, BIRRD and Ruia hospitals were stationed on 24x7 basis.

While 4,800 pilgrims were treated on Garuda Seva day alone and 10,000 on mada streets given treatment on mobile battery vehicle clinics on remaining days.

Dr Kusuma Kumari, Medical Superintendent of Ashwini hospital and APRO P Neelima were present.