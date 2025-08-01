Live
2.51 lakh cusecs of floodwater released
Guntur: Pulichintala Project engineering officials lifted eight crest gates and released 2,51,259 cusecs of floodwater to the downstream, in the backdrop of increasing inflows into the reservoir. According to the project officials, the reservoir is getting 2,44,629 cusecs of floodwater and releasing 2,51,259 cusecs to the downstream. Following heavy discharge of floodwater, Palnadu district administration was put on high alert.
According to the Irrigation Department officials, Prakasam barrage has surplus water of 2,72,750 cusecs. The engineering officials released the same to the downstream of the barrage. Inflows into the barrage are expected to increase further.
Meanwhile, Guntur district administration was put on high alert and the officials urged the fishermen not to venture into the river. The officials have taken all the precautionary measures to face the flood threat.