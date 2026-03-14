27,360 students to appear for Class 10 exams

Vijayawada: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Class 10 public examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 1, said NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha. The district administration has ensured all necessary facilities so that students can write the exams without any inconvenience.

Addressing a press conference at AVS Reddy Hall in the Collectorate on Friday along with District Educational Officer (DEO) L Chandrakala, the Collector said 27,360 students will appear for the examinations at 149 centres across the district. Among them, 13,909 are boys and 13,451 are girls.

The examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, and students will be allowed to enter the examination centres from 8.30 am onwards. The Collector clarified that students should not bring digital watches or any electronic devices to the centres.

All examination centres have been declared ‘No Mobile Zones’, and Section 144 will be imposed around the centres. Photocopy (Xerox) shops located within 1,000 metres of the centres will remain closed during exam hours. Adequate security arrangements will be deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Considering the summer conditions, the administration has arranged drinking water facilities and medical camps at the centres. Students can also avail free travel in APSRTC buses by showing their hall-tickets, the Collector added.

Dr Lakshmisha said that under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, a 100-day action plan was implemented to prepare students thoroughly for examinations. He also conveyed his best wishes to all students appearing for the exams.

Students facing any difficulties or having queries related to the exams can contact the district-level control room at 9154970454, the Collector said.

DEO Chandrakala said the examinations will be conducted with complete transparency and accountability. All centres have been equipped with adequate furniture, electricity, drinking water, and other basic facilities.

About 300 personnel have been appointed as Chief Superintendents and Departmental Officers to oversee the examination process. Chandrakala advised students to carefully follow the instructions printed on their hall-tickets and appear for the exams with confidence. She also cautioned students not to write their hall-ticket numbers anywhere on the answer scripts or OMR sheets.

For 193 Children with Special Needs (CWSN), scribes have been arranged, and special seating has been provided on the ground floor to ensure their convenience during the examinations.