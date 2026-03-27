PRC term extended: Govt is already facing financial challenges

Hyderabad: Employees of the state government will have to wait for some more time for revised pay scales as the government has extended the term of the Pay Revision Commission term for six months i.e. till September 30.

The Commission, headed by retired IAS officer N Shiv Shankar, was constituted in October 2023 to revise the pay scales of the employees and pensions of the retired government officials.

The term of the PRC was supposed to end on March 31 this year. In an official order, Principal Secretary to Finance Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that the government has extended the term of the PRC till September end to help the panel complete all the pending pay fixations in the revised pay scales 2020. The secretaries of all the departments and heads of the departments and audit officers have been requested to take steps to ensure that all the pay fixations in revised pay scales are completed before September 30.

The government will review the fixations of the revised pay scales and take a decision based on the PRC recommendations. Officials said that the Commission was reviewing the pay structures amid concerns expressed by the teachers and employees’ unions over the delay in the release of pending arrears. The government recently issued orders revising DA and dearness relief for pensioners from 30.03 per cent to 33.67 per cent with effect from July 1, 2023. Arrears on account of revised DA are being paid in installments depending on the availability of the funds.

According to officials, the government is already facing financial challenges and the implementation of the new PRC by enhancing salaries and pensions would be burdensome. However, the government would find some avenues to mobilise funds to implement the PRC recommendations in the future. The payment of DA arrears is under consideration in view of increased tax revenue targets and the government is hopeful of the fulfillment of the same in the new financial year.