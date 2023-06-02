2.84 lakh farmers benefited under Rythu Bharosa: Minister Suresh

Ongole (Prakasam district): The State government is always supportive of agriculture and the farmers, stated MAUD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh. He participated in a district-level meeting in which the government distributed the first tranche of benefits under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, in Ongole on Thursday.

Speaking at the programme presided over by District Agriculture Advisory Committee chairman Alla Ravindra Reddy, Minister Suresh said that the government is implementing Rythu Bharosa scheme with a benefit of Rs 1,000 more than that promised during the elections. He said that the government is supporting the farmers from tilling to sale of the product in various phases, as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving to offer all help to farmers.

The government is clearing the pending bills and assured that the Veligonda project will be completed this year, he stated. District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar informed that in the first tranche for 2023-24, 2,84,113 families of the farmers in the district are receiving a benefit of Rs 7,500 each, totalling to Rs 213.08 crore, including compensation for the crop losses.