3 arrested for burying a minor

Tirupati: A couple and their son were arrested on the charges of causing the death of a 9-year-old Venkatesh under Juvenile Justice Act, after the tragic incident came to light nearly a month after the death. The arrests followed an investigation launched by Satyavedu police based on a complaint filed by the boy’s mother.

According to information, Venkatesh’s mother Ankamma couldn’t repay a loan of Rs 40,000 taken from Muthu, resident of Satyavedu. Hence, she sent her son to work for Muthu. While traveling to Tamil Nadu with Muthu to tend to his ducks, Venkatesh fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital, where he was treated. But later he died on April 12 from severe jaundice.

Fearing legal repercussions, Muthu, his wife Dhanabhagyam and his son secretly buried the boy’s body near Palar riverbed in Chengalpattu.

When Ankamma came to repay loan amount to Muthu and asked him to send Venkatesh along with her, Muthu told her that Venkatesh had run away. Unable to locate her son, Ankamma filed a report with Satyavedu police on May 19. After a thorough investigation, Satyavedu police, in collaboration with Chengalpattu police, located the burial site and exhumed Venkatesh’s body. The remains were sent to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.

The couple and their son were arrested and charged under the Juvenile Justice Act, SC/ST Atrocities Act, and other sections. They have been sent to remand, said DSP Ravi Kumar.