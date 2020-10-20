3 Assembly constituencies in Chittoor to get irrigation water : Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy on Monday stated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy consented to provide irrigated water with an outlay of Rs 3,000 crore to Chittoor, G D Nellore and Puthalapattu Assembly constituencies.

Instructions were given to the Minor Irrigation Department engineers to construct a mega reservoir at Chamanthipuram village, Puthalapattu mandal for reserving 4 TMC water in which 1 TMC water would be diverted towards drinking water needs to Chittoor city, he added.

Participating in a meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday, he said Irrigation department should come up to the expectations of the government by developing the pilot schemes in this regard. He instructed the concerned authorities to evict the encroachments in the agricultural tanks on war foot.

As the district has received excess rainfall this year, it is the need of hour to divert the rain water into agricultural tanks in committed manner, he clarified.

He said steps should be taken for obtaining forest clearance for laying roads to certain remote villages and habitations.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Dr N B Gupta said instructions would be given to heads of Irrigation, Roads and Buildings, Forest and others for achieving their prescribed targets and finishing all the outstanding works. MP N Reddappa declared steps to be expedited for diverting HNSS water to Chittoor city through Adavapalli reservoir.