3 capitals to be formed in AP before next Assembly polls

Visakhapatnam: The government will form three capital cities before the next Assembly elections, clarified Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. This issue is more likely to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting, which will be held soon, he added.

The Minister said that the YSRCP never told that it will fulfil all its election promises, but it had implemented more than 90 per cent of its assurances. 'The YSRCP government will fulfil the remaining promises also.' He said it's strange for TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu writing a letter to the Centre requesting not to allot the prestigious bulk drug park, which allotted to AP. The State will become Pharma hub and will welcome any industries, he added.

Minister Amarnath questioned TDP leaders as to why they kept quite when the PCB confirmed the complaints against Amarraja company. He alleged that TDP leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Yanamala are stalling the State's development and they should be expelled from the State.

He alleged that TDP leaders wrote a letter to the RBI requesting not to sanction loans to AP State. He sought Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh should be imprisoned for their speeches that might create law and order problem.