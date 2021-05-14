3 covid patients commits suicide in Vizianagaram

Vepada (Vizianagaram):Three persons of a family who are infected with Covid have feared and finally suicided by jumping into a well . This pathetic incident occurred in Nallabelli village of Vepada mandal in Vizianagaram district.

As per the information U.Satyanarayana guptha aged 62 years and his wife Satyavathi aged 57 years and her mother Venkata Subbamma aged 84 years of Nallabelli village went to Chodavaram of Vizag district in search of work and income a decade ago and living there. But due to corona caused lockdown their small time business was affected the they lost income. So they came back to Nallabelli recently and came to know that they are infected with Covid.

The three feared that the Corona is danger and they would not be survived. Finally the consumed position and later jumped into well. Locals found their bodies and informed the police. The bodies are recovered and sent for postmortem. Unnecessary fear has claimed the lives of three of a family.