3-day international seminar conducted

Vijayawada : Prof Sandra Sophia from KL University, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function of the three-day international seminar on “Integrating Language, Literature, and Criticism in Global Communication” here on Wednesday, emphasised the importance of integrating technology into language to promote literature and language learning.

The Department of English and ALC ELT Centre of Andhra Loyola College jointly organised the international seminar.

Dr L Shubha chaired the session, which featured presentations of research papers by scholars, teaching faculty, and delegates from the colleges and universities around. The seminar was conducted in a hybrid mode, with online presentations in the morning and offline presentations in the afternoon.

Correspondent Fr M Sagayaraj and Vice-Principal of III UG and PG Fr Dr KM Prabhu Das congratulated the Department of English on the smooth conduct of the seminar.

D Praveen was the Master of Ceremony, while Convener Dr B Raju, and N Ranga Babu, former HoD along with other members of the Department, organised the programme.