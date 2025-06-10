  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

3-day Jyestabhishekam begins at Tirumala temple

3-day Jyestabhishekam begins at Tirumala temple
x
Highlights

Theannual Jyestabhishekam commenced on a grand religious note in Tirumala temple on Monday.

Tirumala: The annual Jyestabhishekam commenced on a grand religious note in Tirumala temple on Monday.

In the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsavam deities while in the evening the precious diamond-studded armour was adorned to Sri Malayappa Swamy.

Later, the utsava deities blessed the devotees in the Vajra Kavacha which happens once in a year. TTD Addl EO Ch Venkayya Chowdhury, DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick