3-day Jyestabhishekam begins at Tirumala temple

Tirumala: The annual Jyestabhishekam commenced on a grand religious note in Tirumala temple on Monday.

In the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsavam deities while in the evening the precious diamond-studded armour was adorned to Sri Malayappa Swamy.

Later, the utsava deities blessed the devotees in the Vajra Kavacha which happens once in a year. TTD Addl EO Ch Venkayya Chowdhury, DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.