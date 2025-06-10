Live
3-day Jyestabhishekam begins at Tirumala temple
Highlights
Theannual Jyestabhishekam commenced on a grand religious note in Tirumala temple on Monday.
Tirumala: The annual Jyestabhishekam commenced on a grand religious note in Tirumala temple on Monday.
In the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsavam deities while in the evening the precious diamond-studded armour was adorned to Sri Malayappa Swamy.
Later, the utsava deities blessed the devotees in the Vajra Kavacha which happens once in a year. TTD Addl EO Ch Venkayya Chowdhury, DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.
