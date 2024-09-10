Live
Just In
3 die, four sustain injuries in road accident
Alur (Kurnool district): Three persons of a family died and another four sustained injuries in a road accident that took place at Hulebeedu village in Alur constituency on Sunday late night.
The deceased have been identified as Sabera (60), Mestri Ghouse (45) and Nasreen (32). The deceased and injured were all residents of Farisha Mohalla in Adoni.
According to information, a family of nine members went to Bellary in Karnataka State to attend a function of their relatives on Sunday morning in a car. While returning on the same day evening, the car they were travelling was overturned near Hulebeedu village.
In the incident, three persons died on the spot, while Seema, Ahmed Raja, driver Kadar and Shabana Begum were seriously injured. Two children escaped with minor injuries.
Alur CI Srinivasa Naik and his staff rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Adoni Government General Hospital. He said that accident occurred after one of the car tyres burst. Police filed a case and took up investigation.