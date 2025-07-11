3 die, seven hurt as Scorpio rams into tractor

Kurnool: A tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday near Kalvabugga village in Orvakal mandal of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

A Scorpio SUV going from Hyderabad to Mydukuru rammed into a tractor ahead of it, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to seven others.

The accident took place close to the Kashireddinayyana Ashram, a well-known local landmark, around 5 am.

The Scorpio, carrying 10 passengers, was reportedly speeding when it collided with the tractor from behind. The impact was so severe that two occupants of the SUV identified as Munni (35) and Kamal Basha (50) died on the spot. The early morning silence was shattered by the cries for help from the injured, which alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the scene to assist before emergency services arrived.

Seven others sustained serious injuries in the accident and were immediately shifted to the Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment. Despite efforts by medical staff, a three-year-old girl, Sheikh Nadia, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Two more passengers are in critical condition and doctors are closely monitoring their status. The remaining injured are receiving necessary medical care. The Orvakal police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest over speeding and possible negligence as factors, but a full inquiry is underway.

Authorities are also checking whether the tractor had proper lights and reflectors, as the accident occurred before dawn. The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the victims’ families and raised concerns about road safety during early-morning travel.