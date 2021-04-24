3 killed, 10 injured as auto-rickshaw rams into car in Guntur

Guntur: Three agriculture workers were killed on the spot and another ten persons injured when the auto-rickshaw in which they were traveling hit by a car at Nandigama Cross at Sattenapalli in Guntur district on Saturday.

According to police, While, the carrying the agriculture workers to agriculture works, a car coming in the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw, as a result, three agriculture workers killed on the spot. The injured have been shifted to the local government hospital in Sattenapalli for treatment.

Sattenapalli police registered the case and took up the investigation.