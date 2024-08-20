3 killed as bike rams into stationary truck

Narasaraopet: Three persons were killed on the spot when the bike they were riding hit a stationary lorry at the toll plaza at Tummalacheruvu of Piduguralla mandal in Palnadu district late on Sunday night.



According to sources, Maruri Nagaeja Reddy (30), Indu (26) and Amulaya (15) were returning after attending a marriage function at Gurazala. When they reached the toll plaza near Tummalacheruvu, their bike hit the lorry parked on the roadside.

Their bodies were sent to the Government General Hospital at Gurazala for conducting the post-mortem. Piduguralla police registered a case and took up investigation.