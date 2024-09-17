  • Menu
30 Injured in Bus and lorry collision in Annamayya district

30 Injured in Bus and lorry collision in Annamayya district
A serious road accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at the Medarapally check post in Ramapuram mandal, where a super luxury RTC bus collides with lorry carrying cement.

A serious road accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at the Medarapally check post in Ramapuram mandal, where a super luxury RTC bus collides with lorry carrying cement. The incident left at least 30 passengers with serious injuries.

The RTC bus, which was en route from Vellore to Hyderabad, was struck by a lorry transporting cement from Kadapa to Rayachoti. Upon receiving reports of the accident, local authorities from the Ramapuram police quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance. The injured passengers were promptly transported to government hospitals in Kadapa and Rayachoti for medical treatment.

The collision caused significant traffic disruption along the Kadapa-Rayachoti route, as vehicles were left obstructing the road. In order to clear the blockade and restore traffic flow, police utilized a JCB to remove the vehicles from the scene.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

