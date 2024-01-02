30 TDP activists booked for attack on YSRCP election office

Guntur: Some TDP activists on Sunday midnight allegedly pelted stones at Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini’s election office ready for inauguration at Sai Baba Temple Road in Chandramoulinagar in Guntur West Assembly constituency. This incident came to light on Monday.

According to the police officials, after participating in the New Year celebrations, the TDP activists rushed to the election office to be inaugurated on Monday. In an inebriated condition, they pelted stones at glass doors and windows. They damaged the office door and window glasses.

The police officials who were on high alert on the occasion of the New Year, immediately rushed to the spot and resorted to a mild lathi-charge.

They took the TDP activists into their custody. They booked cases against 30 TDP activists for pelting stones and damaging the party office.

Guntur West DSP B Umamaheswara Reddy said based on the video footage recorded in the closed circuit cameras, they identified the accused as the TDP activists who carried the TDP flags. The accused were taken into custody while they were at the party office. The police registered a case and took up investigation.