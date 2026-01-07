Atharvaa Murali calls ‘Parasakthi’ a defining piece of history

Actor Atharvaa Murali, who plays a pivotal role in director Sudha Kongara’s upcoming period drama Parasakthi, has described the film as a “piece of history” and said it will remain special for everyone associated with it. The film is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on January 10.

Sharing his experience from the project, Atharvaa revealed that producer Aakash Bhaskaran was the first to narrate the concept and his character in the film. “I had earlier known Aakash as a director, and now he has turned producer. I am deeply grateful to him for trusting me with this role,” the actor said.

Atharvaa was full of praise for his co-stars, especially Sreeleela. According to him, “Sreeleela will be hailed as an unparalleled performer after this film. She is one of the finest dancers in the Indian film industry.” He also spoke fondly about actor Ravi Mohan, calling him a long-time inspiration. Recalling a memorable scene from Santhosh Subramaniam, Atharvaa said Ravi Mohan’s joyful performance left a lasting impression on him and his family.

Talking about director Sudha Kongara, Atharvaa described her as a creator of cult masterpieces and shared that she insisted he stop addressing her as “ma’am.” He reserved special praise for Sivakarthikeyan, calling him a brother both on and off screen, and lauded his carefully planned career growth.

Produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under Dawn Pictures and directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, and Sreeleela in lead roles, with music composed by GV Prakash.