300 more village secretariats soon

Amaravati: The AP government decided to set up 300 more village secretariats in the state which would generate job opportunities to another 3,000 youth. There are 15,971 vacancies in the village and ward secretariats. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to fill all the vacancies in the village secretariats.

Jagan held a review meeting at his residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Wednesday with regard to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments on employment guarantee works, village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa centres, provision of compound walls to schools under Nadu-Nedu programme and water grid.

The directed the officials to complete the construction of village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa centres as early as possible. He stressed the need for the construction of mini godowns for farmers.

While reacting on implementation of welfare schemes, he directed the officials to ensure pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries from February. He asked them to entrust the job to the village volunteers. The idea is, the beneficiaries need not visit the government office for it.

The Chief Minister made it clear that house site pattas should not be denied to beneficiaries showing surveys as an excuse and the beneficiaries should be identified right from the grass-roots level.

The officials informed that there was adequate rainfall this year. With regard to the expenditure on the employment guarantee scheme, the officials said that the set goals were being achieved. CM directed them to complete the works under the MGNREGA programme as per the targets.