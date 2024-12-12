Google Presents Deep Research AI Tool for Comprehensive Web Reports

Link Deep Research to - https://blog.google/ products/gemini/google-gemini- deep-research/

Google has introduced a new AI-powered tool called Deep Research, designed to streamline online research using its Gemini bot. This tool allows users to delegate web research tasks, with Gemini generating comprehensive reports based on its findings.

Currently available only in English and exclusive to Gemini Advanced subscribers, Deep Research enables users to request in-depth exploration of specific topics. Upon receiving a prompt, Gemini developed what it calls a "multi-step research plan," which users can assess and modify before taking the next step. It also uses the web to collect relevant information and performs several closely associated searches to dive deeper into its analysis.

Ultimately, a thorough report summarizes the essential points and links to the original sources. Users can reconfigure things or export the report to Google Docs for future use if they want further details on specific items. Competitors such as Perplexity's AI search engine offer the same capability, which requires creating unique web pages for user queries.

Deep Research is part of Google's broader Gemini 2.0 rollout, marking its push into "agentic" AI—systems capable of performing complex tasks on users' behalf. Alongside Deep Research, Google has launched Gemini Flash 2.0, a faster and more efficient version of the chatbot, available to developers.

Currently, Deep Research can be accessed on the web by Gemini Advanced subscribers. To use it, navigate to Gemini and select "Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research" from the model dropdown menu.

With tools like Deep Research, Google is advancing the future of AI, offering users smarter, more efficient ways to tackle intricate tasks, from academic research to professional reporting.