Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro Launched: India Price, Specs & Sale Dates

Nothing has officially announced the Nothing Phone 3a series at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Spain. The lineup, which includes the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, is set to launch in India soon. Key features include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, an IP64-rated design, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system complemented by the Glyph Interface. Below are the complete details on pricing, specifications, and availability.

The Nothing Phone 3a is priced at Rs 22,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 24,999. Available color choices include Black, Blue, and White.

The higher-end Nothing Phone 3a Pro starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM model and Rs 31,999 for the 12GB RAM version. The Pro model comes in Black and Grey color options.

Pricing includes applicable bank discounts, and early buyers can benefit from an additional Rs 3,000 exchange offer on the first sale day.

The Nothing Phone 3a will be available starting March 11 through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and select offline retailers. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro will go on sale from March 15.

Both smartphones feature 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1080x2392 pixels, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz in gaming mode. These panels also support 2,160Hz PWM dimming, peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, and Panda Glass protection.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 3a series runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Storage options go up to 256GB, while RAM configurations extend to 12GB. The devices ship with Android 15, layered with NothingOS 3.1. Software support includes three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro’s rear camera setup is led by a 50-megapixel Samsung sensor with a 1/1.56-inch size, f/1.88 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS), and 2x in-sensor zoom. Additionally, it features a 50-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto camera with f/2.55 aperture, OIS, EIS, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 60x digital zoom. The Pro model also includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel shooter.

The standard Nothing Phone 3a also houses a triple-camera system, including a 50-megapixel Samsung main sensor with f/1.88 aperture, OIS, and EIS. It features a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture, EIS, 2x optical zoom, 4x in-sensor zoom, and 30x digital zoom. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Glyph Interface has been refined with additional functionalities, including 10 new ringtones, Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Volume Indicator, Glyph Composer, Glyph Torch, and Glyph Progress.

A 5,000mAh battery powers both models, supporting 50W wired fast charging. The devices can charge from 0 to 50 per cent in 19 minutes and reach 100% in 56 minutes. Security features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP64 certification for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC with Google Pay support, and a USB Type-C port. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro measures 163.52mm x 77.50mm x 8.39mm and weighs 211g, while the standard variant is slightly slimmer at 8.35mm and weighs 201g.