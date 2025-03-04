Prakramika Vocational Institute hosts its second convocation for Neurodivergent in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prakramika Vocational Institute (PVI), in collaboration with its sister concerns Emplusive Training Center and Muditha Kreative Skool, conducted its Second Convocation Ceremony at Seshadripuram First Grade College, Bengaluru. This event marked a significant milestone in the journey of inclusive education and vocational empowerment for neurodivergent individuals. The Professionals (that’s how PVI addresses its students) wearing convocation gowns took centre stage and received completion certificates, shields, trophies and medals from eminent personalities.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, Dr. Sanjeeb Patjoshi, IPS, DGP Kerala, and Guest of Honour, Dr. Wooday P. Krishna, a transformational leader in education and social service. Their inspiring words reinforced the importance of skill development and inclusion in today's world.

The convocation was a resounding success, witnessing the felicitation of PVI’s professionals who have completed their skill-based learning programs. The event also honoured the dedicated faculty, sponsors, board members, and key supporters who have been instrumental in making PVI a beacon of empowerment.

A special highlight of the convocation was the unveiling of the ‘Book Cover’ for the forthcoming 1200 plus page mammoth book titled ‘Beyond Labels – An Academic Guide for Special Educators’, a herculean effort, co-authored by experts, educators, and parents, furthering PVI’s commitment to pass on the knowledge of structured learning programmes and skill-based education for neurodivergent professionals.

The event was further enriched with spectacular performances by professionals, including mesmerizing music, dance, and a magic show, celebrating the diverse talents of neurodivergent individuals. Samagratha, an inclusive musical initiative, was also featured, showcasing the limitless possibilities of inclusion in the performing arts. A notable feature of the event was that the certificates, mementos, shawls and gifts were the handiwork of the neurodivergent and the entire event was anchored by neurodivergent individuals.

PVI’s Founder & Director, Dr. Gayatri Narasimhan, expressed her gratitude, stating, “This convocation is not just a ceremony, but a testament to the power of education, inclusion, and perseverance. By holding the Convocation Ceremony for completion of our learning programmes, we not only applaud and recognise the long hours of hard work of our professionals, but we also showcase to the world, especially the potential employers, that our professionals have acquired the necessary skills and are ready for employment. We are grateful for the unwavering support of our board members, partners, and most importantly, our professionals and their families who believe in this mission.”

As PVI continues to grow, with global recognition at the United Nations in Kenya and collaborations with WeEmbrace in the USA, this convocation reinforces its commitment to creating an inclusive world where neurodivergent individuals thrive with dignity and independence.