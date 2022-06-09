317 cr loans disbursed under credit outreach programme

Chittoor: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the bankers in Chittoor district have taken a major initiative in providing loans to the needy to help them take up various activities.

On the occasion, the lead bank has disbursed Rs 317 crore loans in the district. At a special programme held at Nagaih Kala Kshetram in Chittoor on Wednesday, Indian Bank zonal manager M Aruna asked the beneficiaries to properly utilise the loans provided by the banks.

Sapthagiri Grameena bank chairman A S N Prasad said that as part of the loan disbursement initiative, the bank has disbursed Rs 110.29 crore to eligible people. Those who got the loans have to take care of repaying them on a regular basis. Lead Bank general manager Seshagiri Rao said that awareness on PM Jana Suraksha schemes like PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana etc., is needed to make proper use of them. In the programme, the loans sanctioned by different public sector banks were distributed to the eligible beneficiaries by the dignitaries. District Cooperative Credit Bank (DCCB) has distributed Rs 105 crore while Indian Bank has given Rs 21.30 loans. State Bank of India has given Rs 20 crore loans, followed by Union Bank of India – Rs 18.50 crore, Canara Bank Rs 18.11 crore, Bank of India Rs 9.51 crore and Bank of Baroda – Rs.6.50 crore. The mega cheques were handed over to the beneficiaries of various credit outreach programmes.

NABARD deputy director M Sunil, DRDA PD Tualasi, MEPMA PD Radhamma, SBI Chief Manager Murali Krishna, UBI ZM PDV Sarma, Ramana Reddy, Vidyasagar, Ganesh and other officials from different banks, controlling officers and beneficiaries took part in the programme.