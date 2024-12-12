Govt aims to complete scrutiny of 80 lakh applications by month-end

Hyderabad: Minister for Revenue & Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy instructed the officials to complete scrutiny of 80 lakh applications which were received for Phase-I by this month end. The newly launched Indiramma App would verify the applications mostly received for housing, during PrajaPalana and ascertain eligibility.

The Minister along with Government Advisor to CM Vem Narender Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the Collectors on Wednesday. He stated that around 80 lakh applications were received under the Indiramma housing scheme. Collectors have to identify field level functionaries for survey at the rate of one surveyor per 500 applications. The Indiramma committees should be informed about the survey. Collectors have to monitor the programme on a daily basis, he said and added that there should be a proper grievance redressal mechanism in place.

On the launch of a new diet menu in welfare and residential institutions, the Minister said that the programme should be launched across all ashram, welfare, residential and KGBV schools of the state on December 14.