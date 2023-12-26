320 playgrounds decked up for ‘Aadudam Andhra’

Eluru: The district administration has prepared 320 playgrounds for organizing sports competitions from village secretariat to district level under ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme to be launched by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday. As many as 1.47 lakh have registered for participating in the tournaments conducted as part of the programme in five stages viz secretariat, mandal, constituency, district and state-levels. Competitions will be held in cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, kho-kho, and badminton. For conducting the competitions, a total of 14,354 teams have been formed in the district. As many as 7,198 matches will be conducted. While 8,670 male candidates will participate in 4,484 matches, a total 5,684 female candidates will participate in 2,714 matches.

Under cricket, 1318 male teams have been formed for conducting 2,419 matches and 108 female teams for 311 matches. Under badminton males category 1520 teams have been formed for conducting 2885 matches and 1,565 female teams for 3012 matches. For kabaddi, 597 male teams formed for conducting 1,235 matches and 344 women teams for 805 matches. Similarly, under kho-kho, 138 male teams have been formed for conducting 419 matches and 547 female teams for holding 1,161 matches.