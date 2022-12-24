32,231 acres will be deleted from dotted category shortly: Minister Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy said the State government is planning to clear 32,231 acres in the district from dotted lands category at a stroke shortly. He addressed a review meeting with district-level officials and legislators in the city at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The Minister said the State government has liberalised norms for the convenience of farmers for clearing the hurdle. He said with the government's decision, nearly 40,000 farmers would benefit and lands located in 22,578 survey numbers would be cleared. He said the government will release the orders very soon. He said they are taking measures to distribute seeds with 80% subsidy and compensation for crop loss would also be deposited in farmers' bank accounts by the end of the season.

Minister Kakani assured that adequate fertilisers stocks are available at Rythu Bharosa Kendrams in the district and buffer stocks are ready for distribution at cooperative societies. He directed the officials to seize shops that sell fertilisers and other products at excess of even a rupee. He said Rs 7,000 crore was sanctioned under Jal Jeevan Mission and they would invite tenders for commencing works.