342 Gram Panchayats to go to polls in Gudur, Naidupet on Feb 9, 13

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that the administration has made all arrangements for conducting the polls in a free and fair manner in the district.

Addressing media at Naidupet here on Saturday after visiting the RDO's office, the collector said the process of nominations has started in Gudur and Naidupet divisions and the entire poll material has been shifted to mandals where polls are going to be held in the first and second phases on February 9 and 13.

Stating that the nominations process has been completed for first and second phase of polling in Kavali and Atmakur, the Collector enquired about the sensitive villages and the prevailing law and order situation.

He said the third stage polls are going to be held in Gudur for 214 Gram Panchayats and for 128 Gram Panchayats in the Naidupet division. He stated the training for the stage-1 and stage-2 officials has been completed and arranged police, shadow teams and flying teams for monitoring the activity.

Chakradhar Babu said the people can exercise their franchise their following the Covid guidelines. He asked the candidates to follow election guidelines for preventing disputes during the time. He said any person can lodge election-related complaints by calling on 1077. RDO P Sarojini and other officials were present.