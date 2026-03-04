3.5 lakh devotees to visit Durga temple for Maha Kumbhabhishekam

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the three-day Maha Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavam to be held from March 6 to 8 at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. The Mahotsavam is expected to witness an estimated footfall of one lakh devotees on each of the first two days and 1.50 lakh devotees on the final day. In this connection, a coordination meeting was held at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the district collector. He said the sacred ritual, conducted once every 12 years as per Agama Shastra for the spiritual rejuvenation of the temple, should be organised on the scale of Dasara festivities with the highest standards of facilities for devotees.

The collector instructed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements, giving priority to common devotees. He directed them to provide adequate queue lines, Annaprasadam and laddu prasadam distribution, drinking water, temporary toilets, sanitation, medical camps and public address systems. A dedicated control room with coordination officials and a QR code-based feedback system will also be set up. SV Rajasekhar Babu, Police Commissioner, assured comprehensive security arrangements, including the deployment of drones, CCTV and AI-enabled cameras, along with detailed traffic and crowd management plans. Later, HM Dhyanachandra, Commissioner of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, said that VMC officials would coordinate with all departments to ensure the smooth provision of civic amenities and essential services to devotees. Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik said the main Kumbhabhishekam ritual would be performed on March 8 at 9.34 am in Mesha Lagnam by Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati.

Free darshan will be provided on all three days, while Arjitha Sevas and Antralayam darshan would remain suspended during the period, he added.