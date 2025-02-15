3,500 children to get free eyeglasses in Chittoor dist

Chittoor: Chittoor district Collector K Sumit Kumar announced that free eyeglasses would be provided to 3,500 children suffering from vision problems in the district. The initiative aims to support children’s eye health and reduce the impact of digital exposure on young eyes.

On Friday, a distribution programme was conducted at PCR Government School in the district headquarters. The event was also attended by Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jaganmohan, Chittoor Mayor Amudha, and CHUDA Chairperson Katari Hemalatha. During the programme, free eyeglasses were handed out to school children identified with vision impairments.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar emphasised the challenges posed by the digital age. He noted that children are increasingly using mobile phones, which can lead to early eye damage. He urged parents to take proactive measures to limit screen time and encourage outdoor activities such as running, playing, yoga, and mental exercises to protect their children’s eyesight and overall well-being.

MLA Gurajala Jaganmohan highlighted the dual impact of mobile phones, noting that while they offer benefits, excessive usage can cause harm, particularly to children’s eyesight. He stressed the importance of a nutritious diet, including green vegetables and leafy greens, to prevent vision problems in the future.

Chittoor Mayor Amudha reiterated that vision problems among children are increasing due to excessive screen time and poor dietary habits. She urged parents to ensure their children consume a balanced diet and reduce mobile phone usage. CHUDA Chairperson Katari Hemalatha also spoke on the occasion.