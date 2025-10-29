361 families shifted to relief camps

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district administration has shifted a total of 361 families (comprising 1,193 individuals) to rehabilitation centres as a precautionary measure against the impact of the Montha cyclone, District Collector Kirti Chekuri said in a statement. She informed that officials in severely affected mandals have been put on high alert to ensure the uninterrupted supply of drinking water, food, and medical services at the relief camps. She stated that eight rehabilitation centres have been set up under the Kovvur division limits and three under the Rajamahendravaram division. As part of cyclone preparedness, officials have compiled data in advance about expected rainfall and wind speed (in metres per second) across 272 revenue villages on the 28th and 29th of this month.

Based on these inputs, the Collector directed mandal-level authorities to prepare and execute suitable action plans at the village level to mitigate any potential risks from the cyclone.