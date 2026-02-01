Budget supports vision of Viksit Bharat: Karnataka BJP President

Karnataka BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a budget that aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat and supports the country’s overall development.

Speaking to the media after watching the presentation of the Union Budget on Sunday in Shivamogga, Vijayendra said the budget had been framed around three key pillars -- enhancing productivity, fulfilling the aspirations of the people, and promoting the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

He said several schemes had been announced to boost sectors such as industry, tourism, information technology, biotechnology, and particularly to double farmers’ income. He praised the budget for giving priority to all sectors and said it was supportive of youth empowerment. He added that special emphasis had also been laid on sports development through various initiatives.

Vijayendra said priority had been given to women’s empowerment and most importantly, the budget was inclusive and comprehensive without introducing any new taxes. He said the budget would contribute to the country’s all-round development, strengthen India economically in the coming years, and help the nation move towards becoming a global leader.

He said people across the country, including farmers, women, youth and the poor, have welcomed the budget. “We all welcome with happiness the ninth budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether the Centre had been unfair or favourable to the state, Vijayendra said he would speak on the issue on Monday. He also criticised the Siddaramaiah-led government, alleging that criticism alone had become its only achievement.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said in Haveri that the Union Budget has been presented in line with the projected economic growth rate of 7.4 per cent outlined in the Economic Survey. He said economic policies have been framed against this backdrop, with emphasis placed on infrastructure and industry, and special funds allocated for small and medium industries.

“The budget places strong emphasis on sectors such as textiles, leather goods, IT, biotechnology, data centres and semiconductors. In addition, medicines imported from foreign countries have been made completely duty-free. All these measures are aligned with the four objectives of the Centre,” Bommai said.

Elaborating further, he said the first objective is to ensure economic growth; the second is to fulfil the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ ensuring benefits for farmers, youth and women; and the third is to help contain inflation while sustaining growth.

“This budget ensures inclusive development and benefits all sections of society,” Bommai added.