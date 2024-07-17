3.77 lakh MT sand available in EG dist

Rajamahendravaram: Collector P Prasanthi said that there is a total of 3, 77, 357.50 metric tons of sand available at 7 sand stock points and 31 de-siltation points in the district. Given the current weather conditions and floodwater coming to the Godavari, she ordered to give first priority to the utilisation of the sand reserves at the de-siltation points.

She took part at the district-level sand committee meeting here on Tuesday. As the flood is unfavourable for sand digging, it should be allocated at de-siltation before stock points, she said.

There is a possibility that the sand at those points will be washed away by the water flow due to floods. Officials have been ordered to assess the sand reserves in the river basin.

Collector said that Aadhaar, House Plan, and Panchayat officer’s verification is being considered for allotment of sand to individual structures. She said there should be personal supervision of the Sub-Collector and RDOs in sand sale points.