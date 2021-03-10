3.80 lakh voters to cast their votes in Kadapa

Kadapa: District administration made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduction of elections for 7 municipalities in the district on Wednesday. No polls will be held in Pulivendula municipality as it was declared unanimous.

A total of 3.80 lakh voters are going to exercise their franchise to elect 135 ward councillors out of 526 candidates in the fray.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, district collector Ch Harikiran said as many as 3,200 personnel in various capacities were deployed for election duties.

To ensure free and fair polls, the administration deployed 31 zonal officers to monitor electoral procedure, he said adding voter slips were distributed to 92 per cent of voters and special arrangements were made to ensure remaining 8 per cent voters get them.

He said videographers were deployed in 128 sensitive and hypersensitive locations under 228 polling stations in the district. During the electioneering, Rs 52 lakh worth liquor, cash, gold and other allurements were seized.

District SP K K N Anburajan said that total 2,000 personnel, including 16 DSPs 26 CIs 97 SIs were deployed for the elections. Eight platoons of AP Special Police(APSP), 12 special parties with weapons were stationed and 60 pickets, 47check posts were set up to ensure free and fair election.