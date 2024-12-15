Guinness World Record for continuous Hanuman Chalisa chanting

Mysuru: Over 650 devotees, under the guidance of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, participated in a marathon Hanuman Chalisa chanting session at Nada Mantapa in the Avadhoota Datta Peetham. The chanting lasted an astounding 33 hours, 33 minutes, and 33 seconds, concluding on Friday evening as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

This extraordinary effort earned a place in the Guinness World Records under the category of “Longest Continuous Chanting of Hanuman Chalisa.” A Guinness representative, Swapnil Dangarikar, was present to verify the achievement. The new record surpassed the previous one set by the Swaminarayan Bhajan Yagna in Vadodara, where devotees chanted for 27 hours, 27 minutes, and 27 seconds in July 2022.

Adding another feather to its cap, the event also witnessed the unveiling of the world’s largest postage stamp. Released by the Postal Department to commemorate the silver jubilee of Nada Mantapa, the stamp measures an impressive 3.12 meters by 4.2 meters. This unique stamp has also been included in the Guinness World Records. Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji expressed his gratitude to the devotees for their dedication and devotion, emphasizing the significance of such spiritual gatherings in fostering unity and devotion. The event was celebrated as a landmark moment for the Avadhoota Datta Peetham and the city of Mysuru.

These accomplishments not only highlight the spiritual fervor of the devotees but also place Mysuru on the global map for its extraordinary efforts in blending devotion with world records.