4 held, ornaments worth Rs 15.5 lakh recovered

Ongole: The Prakasam district SP AR Damodar informed that they successfully arrested the key accused in the cases of thefts in temples, and recovered the gold and silver ornaments, worth Rs 15.50 lakh, from him.

The SP explained that two thefts occurred at Sri Raghunayaka Swamy temple in Chadalawada, and Sri Saibaba temple in B Nidamanur recently, and the Naguluppalapadu police arrested Savara Sipanya and Savara Bogesh of Srikakulam district and Batthini Srikanth of Medak district, in connection with the cases of thefts in temples, on November 24. He said that the three persons are in judicial custody now.

He said that the three accused are involved in about 100 thefts in temples across the state, stole about 300 kg of silver ornaments, and sold them to Kakinada Krishnarao of Srikakulam district.

The SP said that based on the information given by the three accused and surveillance inputs of Kakinada Krishnarao, the police confirmed that he was going to Chennai on a train for the sale of the stolen ornaments, and arrested him in Ongole on Monday. He said that they have recovered about 15 kgs of silver, and 4 grams of gold, worth about Rs 15.50 lakh, from him.

SP Damodhar praised the investigating team, especially commending SDPO R Srinivasarao, Circle Inspector N Srikanth Babu, Sub-Inspector B Srikanth, and their team for their efficient investigation and arrest.