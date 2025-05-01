4 members belonging to same family died at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: In the most unfortunate wall collapse incident that occurred at Simhachalam Devasthanam on Chandanotsavam day, four of the same family members died in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Pilla Umamaheswara Rao (30) and his wife Pilla Sailaja (30) along with her mother P Venkataratnam and aunt G Mahalakshmi died in the incident when they were waiting for the Nijarupa darshan at Rs.300 ticket queue line. Both Umamaheswara and Sailaja were residents of Madhurawada and working in a software company based in Hyderabad.

The rest of the family members were inconsolable as they lost four members of their family in the tragic incident. Both Umamaheswara Rao and Sailaja opted for work from home. They got married three years back. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to King George Hospital for the postmortem. The family members of Pilla alleged that they lost their kin because of the negligence of the festival organisation and lack of safe arrangements.

The kin of the other three persons who died at Simhachalam also expressed ire that the government neglected in taking proper security measures for the festival. They expressed concern over the construction of a brick wall instead of a concrete wall which was given away after the rainfall. They demanded that the postmortem of the deceased could not be proceeded until justice was meted out to the families at KGH.

Following which, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha convinced the family members of the deceased and assured that justice would be meted out to them.