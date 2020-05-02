4 senior IAS officials transferred in AP

Amaravati: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney transferred four senior officers shifting them to various postings on Friday. K Ramgopal, Principal Secretary to Government (Mines), Industries and Commerce, is transferred and directed to report before General Administration Department for further posting.

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to the Government, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, is placed in full additional charge (FAC) of the post of Principal Secretary to Government (Mines), Industries & Commerce Dept, until further orders.

Ch Sridhar, Director of Midday Meals and School Sanitation and ex-officio Deputy Secretary to Government, School Education department, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department to post him as Managing Director, AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation in place of B Mohamed Diwan Mydeen, who has been posted as Director, Midday Meals and School Sanitation.