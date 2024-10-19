  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

4 students selected for State-level competitions

4 students selected for State-level competitions
x
Highlights

Four students from Nehru Nagar High School have been selected for State-level competitions.

Rajamahendravaram: Four students from Nehru Nagar High School have been selected for State-level competitions. The announcement was made by Headmaster KVV Satyanarayana.

The students were chosen based on their performance during the school games selection competitions held at SKVT Degree College.

In the Under-14 girls’ football category, K Aswini, K Bhavyasri and B Bhavani have been selected. Additionally, R Mounish has been chosen for the Under-17 boys’ basketball category.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick