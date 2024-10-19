Live
4 students selected for State-level competitions
Four students from Nehru Nagar High School have been selected for State-level competitions.
Rajamahendravaram: Four students from Nehru Nagar High School have been selected for State-level competitions. The announcement was made by Headmaster KVV Satyanarayana.
The students were chosen based on their performance during the school games selection competitions held at SKVT Degree College.
In the Under-14 girls’ football category, K Aswini, K Bhavyasri and B Bhavani have been selected. Additionally, R Mounish has been chosen for the Under-17 boys’ basketball category.
