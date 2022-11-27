  • Menu
40 people injured as a tipper lorry hits bys carrying Ayyappa devotees

A tipper lorry has hit the bus carrying Ayyappa Swamy devotees leaving as many as 40 people with minor injuries in this accident.

In a road accident took place at Pelluru of Ongole Mandal, a tipper lorry has hit the bus carrying Ayyappa Swamy devotees leaving as many as 40 people with minor injuries in this accident.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and inquired about the incident. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took place while the Ayyappa devotees traveling from Tuni to Sabarimala. The police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

