407 students get placements at job fest
407 students get placements at job fest
Rajamahendravaram: The Government College (Autonomous) in Rajamahendravaram organised a job fest in collaboration with 41 companies and Skill Development department here on Friday.
As many as 1,156 students from various degree colleges and institutions participated under the Nodal Resource Centre’s jurisdiction.
In a press release, Principal Dr Ramachandra RK announced that 407 students secured job placements during the fest. Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Srinivas attended the job fest and handed over appointment letters to the selected candidates.
Addressing the gathering, the MLA called the students to make the best use of the opportunities they had earned, stressing the importance of determination and professionalism in today’s competitive job market.
The principal congratulated the selected students and stated that the event stands as a significant milestone in the college’s ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. Vice-Principal Sriramamurthy, heads of departments, Skill Development DSDO VDG Murali, JKC Coordinator Dr B Harinath Reddy, Placement Trainer M Kiran Kumar, and members of JKC and Job Fest Organising Committees participated.