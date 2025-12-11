4,129 police personnel drafted for 5-day event beginning today

Vijayawada: A massive security arrangement involving 4,129 police personnel has been readied for the five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana, scheduled from December 11 to 15, at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. Around six lakh Bhavanis and devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and others are expected to visit the temple during these days.

In view of this, NTR district Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu has directed enforcement of a comprehensive and foolproof bandobast plan at a detailed review meeting held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Police officers from various districts were briefed on security precautions, crowd regulation strategies, and departmental protocols.

Using drone-camera visuals, officers were familiarised with Giri Pradakshina routes, holding areas, bathing ghats, parking zones, queue lines, Homagundas, and congestion-prone points. The Commissioner issued clear instructions to maintain decorum, show courtesy to Bhavanis arriving with devotion, and extend necessary assistance throughout the event.

During the meeting, Rajasekhar Babu said that this year, Bhavani Deeksha bandobast has been divided into 12 major components, 71 security sectors, supported by police personnel from various districts, in addition to the NTR District Commissionerate.

Further, he said the total deployment is 4,129, including ADCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, SIs, Armed Reserve teams, traffic police, crime teams, women police units, and specialised anti-crime squads. The Commissioner emphasised that all officers must remain alert, ensure seamless coordination, and respond swiftly to emerging situations.

Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu said that strict vigil is maintained around Ammavari Antaralayam, Indrakeeladri foothill, queue lines, Homagundas, Virumudi rest points, and Prasadam counters. Enhanced security at Kanakadurga Nagar, railway station, Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), and other high-footfall areas, deployment of special crime teams to curb pickpocketing, chain snatching, and other petty crimes is planned, he explained.

Continuous monitoring of traffic flow to avoid bottlenecks on ghat roads and approach routes will be held. He instructed officers to work in two shifts, with accommodation arranged for personnel arriving from other districts. Sector officers are tasked with maintaining surveillance, preventing overcrowding, and communicating issues promptly to higher authorities, he added.

Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu asked officials to remain sensitive to devotee sentiment, assist Bhavanis with compassion, and ensure their safety and convenience at every stage. He stressed that traffic and crowd management should be carried out without inconveniencing pilgrims. The Police Commissioner affirmed that all necessary steps are in place to ensure a peaceful, orderly, and incident-free culmination of the Bhavani Deeksha rituals.

DCPs Krishna Kant Patel, B Lakshminarayana, Shireen Begum, SVD Prasadji, ADCPs Anand Babu, Gunnam Rama Krishna, along with other senior officers, inspectors, SIs, and staff from multiple districts, attended the briefing and took part in the security orientation.