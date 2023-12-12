  • Menu
42 complaints received by EG police

People who attended the Spandana programme are being transported in a police vehicle

Highlights

Vehicle arranged to transport people to railway station and bus stand after the completion of the Spandana programme at the district police office

Rajamahendravaram: A police vehicle has been specially arranged to drop the Spandana complainants at the bus stands and railway station on their way back.

East Godavari District SP P Jagadeesh said that since there is no direct bus service from Bommuru to the RTC complex and the railway station, this arrangement has been made for the convenience of the people. Those who come from distant areas to the Police Spandana programme may use this facility, he said.

The Spandana programme was organised at the district police office at Bommuru virtually by the SP on Monday. All DSPs, Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors across the district participated virtually. The SP heard the problems of the victims who came to the office.

He examined the applications given and directly spoke to the officials of the respective police stations on the relevant issues and gave appropriate orders. As many as 42 complaints have been received at the police Spandana programme related to family problems, cheating cases, etc.

Additional SP (Law and Order) M Rajani and Additional SP (Admin) SR Rajasekhar Raju also participated.

