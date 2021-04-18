4,301 active Covid cases in Guntur district 

Guntur: Principal Secretary Revenue and special officer Covid-19 for Guntur district V Usha Rani on Sunday said that the deadly virus' second wave is strong and so far 4,301 active Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district.

She said out of 4,301 Covid19 patients, 3,000 were in home isolation and 1000 more patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate here on Sunday, she said the the Medical and Health department officials are supervising the condition of the Covid-19 patients in home isolation. She urged those tested positive for Coronavirus to stay in home isolation to check spread of Covid-19 cases.

She said those with symptoms of Covid-19 make a call to the call centre at 104 and inform and officials will Covid-19 tests on them and give suggestion, whether the patient should stay in home isolation and if necessary they will provide treatment at hospitals.

Replying to a question, she said, out of 600 allotted beds for Covid-19 patients at GGH here, 570 patients are undergoing treatment there. She said that she visited the GGH along with Joint Collector P Prasanti and interacted with the patients and enquired about their problems.

She said she has instructed the officials to improve sanitisation at the GGH and appoint new staff to render better services to the patients. She said the drug administration department officials are supervising the oxygen supply to the district and have taken steps to administer Covid-19 vaccination to as many as persons as possible in the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases.

She said that Guntur district is in the centre point in the State and that is why Covid-19 cases are increasing. She further added that at present they have kept ready 6000 beds at various hospitals ready and sufficient medicines and kits are also ready.

She said that they have sufficient supply of oxygen to give oxygen to Covid-19 patients and non-Covid-19 patients. Joint collector K Sridhar Reddy was also present.