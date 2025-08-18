43rd national-level karate championship inaugurated

Ongole: The Superintendent of Police for Prakasam district, AR Damodar, inaugurated the 43rd National Level Karate Championship under the auspices of Siddhartha Karate-Do Academy at the Mini Stadium here on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, SP Damodar emphasised that such competitions foster sportsmanship, discipline, and courage among students. He expressed pride that approximately 700 athletes from 12 states across the country are participating in the championship.

The SP highlighted that martial arts like karate develop both physical strength and mental resilience in youth while serving as platforms for mutual understanding and friendship among participants from different regions. Damodar noted that sports effectively keep young people away from bad habits and encouraged parents to promote their children’s participation in athletics. He urged Prakasam district athletes to showcase excellent skills and bring recognition to their region.

Ongole DSP R Srinivasarao, Taluka CI Vijay Krishna, Ongole Two Town CI Srinivasarao, karate association leaders Nalluri Mohan Rao, educational institution head Nalluri Venkateswarlu, Mandava Murali Krishna, Marella Subbarao, Mandava Subbarao, and numerous karate coaches from various districts attended the ceremony.